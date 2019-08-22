MICHIGAN CITY – After 18-year-old Justin Ameer Garner was fatally shot in January, prosecutors charged a 16-year-old boy with murder and told the court during a probable cause hearing they feared it may have been a retaliatory killing for the fatal shooting of another 18-year-old a month prior.
Michigan City Police say Javan D. Brown – younger brother of Dereon Brown, the victim in the December shooting – was seated directly behind Garner in Garner’s vehicle when the shooting occurred, and Garner was killed by a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
But the Brown boys’ mother insists Garner’s death was an accident unrelated to the older son’s murder.
“They were all friends,” Krystal Ashley said on Monday.
She said at the time Garner was killed, he was wearing a shirt memorialized Dereon Brown.
“Justin has stayed the night at my house,” she said. “My oldest son even lived there [at Garner’s house] at one time.”
Police noted that the girl who was seated in the passenger seat when Dereon Brown was killed just outside his car on Dec. 18, was the same girl seated in the passenger seat when Garner was fatally shot on Jan. 16.
Ashley explained the connection, saying the girl was Dereon Brown’s girlfriend and Garner’s cousin.
“This whole retaliation claim is making it a struggle for everybody,” Ashley said. “It hurts so bad that their relationship has been turned into this [by police and the media].”
La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake said Thursday he can’t comment on the evidence in either case, even to confirm or deny the retaliation claim.
“I don’t want to compromise a fair trial for anyone,” Lake said. “But I’m sure this is going to be addressed in the evidence that’s presented in court.”
However, he noted, the state is not obligated in any case to prove motive, which is often left to speculation.
“I just want to express the heartache and pain that I’m going through,” Ashley said. “Losing my kids – one to death and one to the system – it’s hard going through this.
"And to know that one of them was done purposely and one was not, it’s hard. And it’s harder that the community doesn’t know. … I don’t like the fact that ‘retaliation’ keeps being said when retaliation has nothing to do with it.”
Garner’s father confirmed Thursday that Garner was friends with Dereon Brown, and that the two had lived together. He also confirmed the girl present at both shootings was Dereon’s girlfriend and Garner’s cousin.
However, he disputed Ashley’s claim that his son was friends with Javan.
“From what my son was telling me, they were associates,” Keenan Brown said. “Javan has been locked up most of his life. But even if they were friends, that has nothing to do with what took place.”
The elder Garner also dismissed Ashley’s claim that his son’s death wasn’t an act of retaliation.
“As far as retaliation, from what I’m understanding, my son was upset when Dereon got killed in December. He wished he would have been there to help him,” Keenan Garner said. “The retaliation could have been, ‘Why weren’t you there to help my brother?’ I know she wants it to be an accident, but put two and two together.”
“You can’t accidentally shoot a person in the back of the head with a 9-millimeter – you have to pull the trigger,” said James Garner, Justin Garner’s grandfather.
On Sept. 12, Javan Brown is scheduled for his final pretrial conference in La Porte Superior Court 1, where he is charged as an adult with one count of murder and one count of dangerous possession of a firearm.
On that day, he will have to make a choice: either enter a plea agreement with the state, confirm that he is ready to face a jury on Oct. 28, or request a continuance to allow him more time to decide or prepare.
Hakim Zamir Lamar Qualls, the 16-year-old charged as an adult with the murder of Dereon Brown, faces identical charges to Javan Brown in the same court.
Qualls appeared for his final pretrial conference on Thursday, at which time he confirmed to the court that he intends to stand before a jury beginning Sept. 23.
If convicted at their respective trials, Qualls and Javan Brown could each face up to 66 years in prison.
As they await the resolutions of their cases, both remain in the custody of the La Porte County Sheriff's Department on $1 million cash bonds.
