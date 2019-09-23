La PORTE — Todd Taylor, Director of the City of La Porte Water Department has announced that the fall water system flushing began late Sunday night and will continue for approximately the following three to four weeks.
Most flushing will be done nightly beginning at approximately 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday night through Friday morning.
Flushing is being done primarily at night to minimize inconvenience to customers. In the past a set schedule was provided. Since the length of flushing is being extended to a 4 week schedule, with some hydrants having a longer flush than others, it is impossible for a set schedule to be posted. The Water Department will keep customers up to date via the city website.
Discolored or rusty water may occur in some areas during flushing. The water is safe to drink, but if you are doing laundry and the water enters your washer, do not dry the clothes. Washing the items again after the water clears, normally takes care of the problem. Be sure to check the water before doing laundry to avoid staining clothes.
The Water Department stated that they apologize for any inconvenience that system flushing causes but reminds customers that they ultimately benefit from system flushing through the maintenance of water quality and fire protection capability.
For more information regarding water system flushing or any other items related to water services, contact the Water Department at 326-9540.
