MICHIGAN CITY — Atop a ladder in the main floor exhibit room of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Benjamin Larose, an immigrant from Canada, puts the finishing touches on an archway constructed from the holographic material of multiple cheap, acrylic trophies.
The sculpture, meant to mimic neoclassical architecture (think the Supreme Court), sits on a shelf high on the exhibit room wall, while below it stand two columns, also built from trophy towers several feet in height, topped by the lower severed halves of the trophies’ figures.
On those golden figures, reduced to just legs, now rest golden cages. The piece is called “The Promise.”
“The sculpture is golden, glittery, glitzy, shiny, so it reflects light quite a lot,” the Montreal, Quebec, native said. “The higher you go, the more glitz and bling there is. So that’s where the contrast comes in. The base of the two pillars is going to be grounded in cement and be this immovable object. And they are actually incredibly heavy.”
The cement base will represent the grit and labor of immigrants, Larose said, while the acrylic, reflective gold material represents the American dream.
“We all know it’s not gold,” he said. “It’s a plastic trophy tower. It’s a very superficial idea. A very superficial idea of winning and acquiring a certain status.”
This exploration of immigration and the struggles immigrants face will be among the subjects dealt with in the Lubeznik Center’s latest exhibit, Living Architecture, which starts with an opening reception Friday from 5-8 p.m. as part of LCA’s First Friday cultural event series. The event is free and open to the public.
For the exhibit, Larose will be joined by 24 other artists expressing, in various ways and in different mediums, what it’s like to be an immigrant.
Exhibit co-curator Tricia Van Eck said Living Architecture is titled after a book written by Arther Woltersdorf in 1930. Woltersdorf was the architect behind 6018North in Chicago, where the exhibit debuted.
“But he wrote (Living Architecture) to talk about performance spaces and how we actually live and how architecture changes when people move through spaces,” she said. “So we need to talk about the labor of architecture and how immigrants often build these structures.
“We live in the houses and work in the buildings that immigrants built so we are in constant contact with the work of immigrants, but are not acknowledging it. We wanted to bring attention to the work of immigrants. All the artists in the show are immigrants.”
In one of the upstairs exhibit spaces, artist Roni Packer of Tel Aviv, Israel, who immigrated to study art in Chicago, finishes attaching a large sheet of Bubble Wrap, painted by hand in yellow, to the wall. A roughly foot-wide strip of red wrap runs down the right side, while a roll of blue wrap lays on the floor to the left. A stack of more yellow lies between them. Sheets painted with designs in yellow, red and blue, also covers the windows.
She said the Bubble Wrap represents those immigrants, who, like herself, have had the privilege of taking their stuff with them, and not just their physical possessions, but their values and memories, and being able to express those in their new country. The piece is called “Entitled.”
“Bubble Wrap represents when you’re moving away and you want to take things with you,” she said. “So this person has the time and money to package things and take it with them.”
She said this isn’t necessarily the case for immigrants who have fled their country over concerns of safety and wellbeing.
In dialogue with her work in the same space will be a piece by artist Oscar Gonzalez. Van Eck said it will be a floor piece representing tapestries or textiles, except the pattern will be made up of hand-painted Mexican wrestlers connected together.
“So Oscar comes from a different background,” Van Eck said. “In fact, where he lived in his grandmother’s house on the border, it was a safe house where immigrants would wait. (So if you come into the exhibit room admiring Packer’s piece and step on the rug) you will literally be walking on the backs of the wrestlers, as we are, in many ways, walking on the backs of laboring immigrants by not acknowledging their work.”
Van Eck said artist Moises Salazar will contribute several papier-mache children sculptures reminiscent of pinatas. She said they reference Associated Press photos showing immigrant children in cages.
And artist Eugenia Cheng will be creating a site-specific hand drawing utilizing chalk and a chalkboard to make a sort of family tree. This tree will trace the history of how people came to the U.S., including Native Americans, slaves, and documented and undocumented immigrants.
“All of the artists in the show created work to discuss either the history or some historical elements of American immigration,” she said, “or talk about their own personal immigration story.”
Michigan City artist Richard Kiebdaj will contribute “Tempus Fugit,” which means “time flies” in Latin. It is a sheet aluminum sculpture depicting a spirit escaping from a clock face.
Kiebdaj said it “is intended to point out the effect of time on our lives. Even though it is an accepted fact that time is a universal phenomenon and established as the fourth dimension in our space time continuum, it affects our lives individually.
“Some of us live longer than others and some seem to be blessed with too much time. Rest assured, time marches on and, even though inactivity is not necessarily a waste of time, we should try to utilize every minute as though it is ours to spend, because it is.”
It also has some reference to Kiebdaj’s European origin. Born in a refugee camp in Germany after World War II, he is of Polish descent, and immigrated to the states when he was 5. He said his parents were conscripted out of high school by the Nazis during the invasion of Poland and forced to work in Nazi factories to produce armaments for the war.
The exhibits also address the difficulties of making it into the U.S.
In discussing “The Promise” with its arcs and pillars, Larose said the golden cages sitting atop human legs represent border control agents, the gatekeepers of the American dream in some respects.
But they also represent the various gates and archways one has to go through to enter the country, whether driving across the border, or going through gates and security at an airport.
“It’s about the gilded promise of immigration,” he said, “this aspiration that one would come to America and be a success. And there’s a promise of success, of prosperity and wellness and that is the case for certain people, who immigrated under certain conditions, but it’s also not the case for other individuals who come here with different needs. So that promise is elusive. It’s a drive, a shiny ideal, but doesn’t manifest necessarily, at least not for everyone.”
Those interested in a more in-depth look at Living Architecture are invited to attend two free events on Nov. 9. From 11 a.m. to noon, LCA will host a curator-led tour of the exhibition. Between 1-4 p.m., families are invited to the center for a Family Day featuring age-appropriate interpretive tours and onsite artmaking.
Living Architecture runs through Jan. 4, 2020. The exhibit was developed with support from the Terra Foundation for American Art. The current presentation is a collaboration between 6018North and LCA, sponsored by NIPSCO.
Lubeznik Center for the Arts is located at 101 W. 2nd St. in Michigan City.
Admission is free. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call (219) 874-4900.
