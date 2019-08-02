MICHIGAN CITY — “Fun and Games” is both the title and theme of a new solo exhibit of Lafayette artist Terri Duncan hosted by The Rising Phoenix Gallery
Duncan is a mixed media artist specializing in acrylic paintings suspended within multiple layers of resin. Her technique of layering and manipulation of paint, papers and resin produce vibrant images bursting with energy, visual depth and dimension, the Gallery said in a release. While developing the layers, she creates a shifting negative space for the hidden imagery below to be playfully discovered in what becomes an interactive experience for the viewer. Vivid color and texture are her driving forces, the Gallery said, impacting everything she creates whether working in an abstract or impressionistic style.
“Fun and Games” opens with a free public reception as part of Michigan City’s popular First Friday Art Walk. The opening begins at 5 p.m., with light hors d’oeuvres and an opportunity to meet the artist.
Experimenting with new materials and techniques is also an important part of Duncan’s process. From her collection of childhood games, toys, children’s books and found objects, she was inspired to create this latest exhibit at Rising Phoenix. Duncan has been a professional artist for more than 20 years. She has exhibited in national juried shows, galleries and art fairs. Her work is in both private and public collections.
The Rising Phoenix Gallery, 2803 Franklin Street, Michigan City, features the work of 25 local and regional artists and boasts an in-house glass studio with frequent live demonstrations, tutorials, and classes. “Fun and Games” continues through Sept. 1.
—From staff reports
