Events slated to help Olga’s

WESTVILLE — Several events have been scheduled to help the owners of Olga’s Place, a Westville restaurant which was destroyed by fire on Dec. 22, 2019.
Events to help the Pecanec family include:
• A GoFundMe page has been set up at gofundme.com/f/support -olga039s-place-after -devastating-fire
• Am Olga’s Restaurant Benefit account has been established at 1st Source Bank on U.S. 421 in Westville to support Olga Pecanec Pothorski’s mom, Esada Pecanec, whose only income came from the restaurant, and to assist with costs to meet prior catering commitments. Donations will also help the family start again.
• Burn ‘Em Brewing and The Collective will host a giveback night for Olga’s Place from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the brewery at 718 Freyer Road in Michigan City. Burn ‘Em will be tapping “Today, I’m Delicious,” the specialty beer brewed as a fundraiser. They will be donating all proceeds from the sale of this beer to the family. Additionally, The Collective will donate an additional $2 per pint sold. Robert Rolfe Feddersen will be making his return to vinyl night for the 21-and-over event.
• Aster + Gray will host a benefit market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at 20 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso. The small artisan market, with a portion of vendor and Aster + Gray sales donated to Olga’s family, will feature 12 local businesses and beer by Burn ‘Em – all proceeds from the sale of “Today, I’m Delicious” will be donated. Other participating businesses include The SpOiled Housewife, Nora Rae Macrame, WoodenJacket, Lumberjax, Nomad Breadth, Addy Lou Creates, FLUID Coffeebar, Be Good Juicerie, Plant Lady, and Indigo Ink designs.
• Bare Bones Gastropub and The Collective will host an an-all ages giveback night for Olga’s from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at 518 Lincoln Way in La Porte. Bare Bones will be tapping “Today, I’m Delicious,” and all proceeds from the sale of the beer will be donated to Olga’s family. Neil Allesee will be playing live from 8-9:30 p.m.
Events slated to help Olga’s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.