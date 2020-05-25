Severe erosion and the need for social distancing will mean some limited access to Northwest Indiana beaches this holiday weekend. The National Park Service has established a call service to get information about parking availability and beach access.
AP File Photo
PORTER – Severe shoreline erosion along Lake Michigan has left some beaches in the Indiana Dunes National Park unavailable.
Coupled with the need for social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and things will be very different this summer at Indiana Dunes National Park, according to Bruce Rowe, spokesman for the National Park Service.
