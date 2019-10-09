Epple hired as Merit Deputy

La PORTE — La Porte County Sheriff John T. Boyd has announced the recent hiring of Deputy Austin R. Epple as a Merit (Patrol) Deputy.
Epple, 26, was born in Indianapolis. He is a 2012 graduate of La Porte High School. Epple continued his education by attending Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa and was a member of the football team. During the summer of 2016, he completed a college accredited internship with the Sheriff’s Office. In December of 2017, Epple graduated from Loras with a Bachelor of Arts degree while majoring in Criminal Justice.
On Aug. 2, 2018, Epple began his employment with the sheriff’s department and began working as a Jail Deputy. On Aug. 31, 2019, he was promoted and transferred to the Merit Division.
The hiring of Epple fills a vacancy within the rank and file of the Merit Division. He is currently enrolled in a basic recruit session at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA). Epple is scheduled to graduate later this year.
“We are really excited about the hiring of Deputy Epple. He is a genuine and enthusiastic young man," Boyd said. "We are anxiously awaiting his return from ILEA and are looking forward to the service he will provide the citizens of La Porte County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.