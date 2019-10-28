MICHIGAN CITY – A joint federal, county and city law enforcement investigation that culminated in a drug raid at a home in Michigan City on Friday is expected to cause a major disruption in the flow of cocaine into La Porte County, according to authorities.
Early Friday morning, members of the La Porte County Drug Task Force and the Michigan City Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team executed a search warrant at a home on the South Side, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.
The operation led to the arrest of 44-year-old Daryl "Shotgun" Rhodes of Michigan City, who is being held in the La Porte County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to the sheriff's department. He is charged with felony counts of dealing in cocaine and dealing in a controlled substance, according to court records, and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court 1 on Tuesday.
The raid also led to the seizure of suspected cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and a significant amount of cash, all of which was seized during the execution of a search warrant, the sheriff's department said.
The raid was the conclusion of two long-term drug trafficking investigations, which revealed an "endless flow of cocaine into the La Porte County region," according to Lt. Tim Richardson, commander of the Drug Task Force.
The cocaine was being provided to "lower-level street dealers" and being distributed throughout the region, he said.
Richardson credits the hard work and dedication of each member of the drug task force, and their "tenacity and forward thinking," which led to a “major blow” to the cocaine trafficking networks in La Porte County.
He said the investigation will "significantly thwart the flow of cocaine" into the county, and the streets of both Michigan City and La Porte. "The disruption of this drug trafficking organization will stop the trafficking of kilograms of cocaine into our region on a weekly basis."
Rhodes is the second person to be charged in the operation, and Richardson said "additional members of this organization will be charged with drug crimes in the coming weeks and months" as the investigation remains ongoing.
Previously arrested and charged on July 29 was 47-year-old Chicago resident Demond “Greedy” Watt, who is charged in three counties, according to the sheriff's department. In La Porte County he faces three counts of dealing in a narcotic drug (at least 10 grams), and is being held without bond in the La Porte County Jail, according to the sheriff's department. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 2 in Superior Court 1.
In Porter County Superior Court 2, he faces charges of dealing in cocaine (at least 10 grams), dealing in a controlled substance (at least 28 grams), and possession of marijuana, according to court records. And in Lake County Superior Court Criminal Division 2, he faces six counts of dealing in cocaine, six counts of possession of cocaine, and six counts of maintaining a common nuisance, court records show.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offices in Merrillville assisted in the investigations, along with the La Porte County Prosecutor's Office.
"I couldn’t be prouder of the results of the superior investigative efforts put into these cases by the assigned drug task force investigators," Richardson said.
In a joint statement, Michigan City Police Chief Mark Swistek and La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd said they have "supported the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) designation since signing on in 2017. Disrupting drug trafficking organizations, such as these, are the outcomes that we all aspired to when La Porte County was designated as an HIDTA enforcement zone.”
The Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact them at (219) 873-1488 or via social media.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.