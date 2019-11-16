Elkhart brewery named Beer Wars champ

MICHIGAN CITY — After 10 days of voting, northern Indiana beer enthusiasts selected an Elkhart brewery as having the best seasonal beer in the inaugural Beer Wars competition.
Voters in Indiana’s Cool North online voting selected Iechyd Da Brewing Company’s Breakfast Cookies Milk Stout as the region’s Best Seasonal Beer. The voting was “extremely close across all the participating breweries in La Porte, Porter, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties,” according to Robby Bearss, marketing manager for Northern Indiana Tourism.
Beer Wars was actually a new take on the organization’s annual Food Wars competition.
“Food Wars promotions like this allow our local businesses to show off,” Bearss said. “It is important to shine a spotlight on local businesses to remind the community how great of an asset they are to the area, and why they help make our region so cool.”
Indiana’s Cool North Beer Wars kicked off Oct. 25 with 13 of the top breweries across the region – including Zorn Brew Works and Burn ‘Em Brewing in Michigan City. Iechyd Da edged out the others in a very close vote, Bearss said, though final numbers were not released.
“The Beer Wars campaign drove thousands of people to the voting platform where they had the opportunity to vote for their favorite seasonal beer,” he said.
All the participating breweries received a lot of support from their fans, “but Iechyd Da Brewing took first place with their Breakfast Cookies Milk Stout that tastes like dipping a chocolate chip cookie into a cup of coffee ... a great beer for morning or dessert or whenever,” Bearss said.
“Every brewery is so different, from the beers to the food to the vibe; we are all doing our own thing and this promotion highlights that,” said Cody Brewer of Wedgwood Brewing in Middlebury. “I think people can support all the great locations.”
Visit IndianasCoolNorth.com/Beer Wars to learn more about the Beer Wars entrants, and all the other breweries in the region, Bearss said. And “stay tuned for the announcement of next year’s Indiana’s Cool North Food Wars.”
The 13 beers in the contest also included:
n Zorn Brewing — Excelsior Spice Pumpkin Ale
n Burn Em Brewing — Red Zeppelin English Style Red Ale
n Wedgewood Brewing — Pumpkin Guts Ale
n Crooked Ewe Brewing — Glasgow Butcher Scotch Ale
n Ruhe 152 — Draper Barleywine
n Evil Czech Brewing — Hops n Hollers Brown Ale
n Ironwood Brewing — Henry Baker Brown
n Studebaker Brewing — Imperial Birthday Cake Stout
n South Bend Brew Works — Crimson & Cream Red IPA
n Bare Hands Brewing — Drain the Swamp Double IPA
n Chesterton Brewing — Oktoberfest
n Four Fathers Brewing — Valhalla Imperial Stout
Beer Wars was a joint initiative of the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission and member convention and visitors’ bureaus in the individual counties.
—From staff reports
