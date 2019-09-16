Electricity at the Barker Mansion the topic of tour

MICHIGAN CITY — Bulbs, Buzzers, and Silk Wires: Electrifying the Barker Mansion will be held Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m.
In 1905 the Barker Mansion became one of the first homes in La Porte County to have electricity. On this unique tour, visitors can learn how the mansion was able to reach that feat.
Guests will be able to see the inner working of original electrical outlets in the floors and walls as well the original switchboard, hidden call buttons in the walls, Tiffany lamps, nickel plated telephones and many more details normally hidden to the public.
Follow the construction and installation of the telephone, lighting and servant call system through the original work orders and contracts the electricians used in 1905. Experience the impact of electric lighting on American culture in the late nineteenth century; learn how working conditions, social customs, and urban crime changed with the onset of indoor and outdoor lighting.
The tour begins at 7 p.m. and lasts 90 minutes. The cost is $5 for general admission.
The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington St., Michigan City. Visit www.barkermansion.com for details.
