EDCMC staffer named to school board

MICHIGAN CITY — Since returning to her hometown earlier this year, Michigan City’s Jenilee Haynes Peterson has devoted her time and energy into boosting the city’s economic fortunes.
Soon, she will also lend her talents to aid the development of its youngest members.
On Sept. 24, the Michigan City Area Schools Board named Peterson as its newest member. The business professional will fill the vacancy left by the departure of Joanne Tedesco, who resigned from the board in July after moving away from the city.
“I saw the vacancy as an opportunity to make an impact on my community,” Peterson said. “Michigan City Area Schools have made great progress recently and I’d like to keep that momentum going.”
Peterson currently serves as economic development manager for the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City. In that role, she focuses on business retention and expansion in the community, as well as building local partnerships and supporting workforce development initiatives.
Peterson, born and raised in Michigan City, returned to her hometown after spending more than a decade living in Washington and Chicago. She currently resides in the city with her husband and daughter.
A Michigan City High School graduate, Peterson attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, where she graduated with a degree in public health. In December 2018, she obtained her master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University.
On top of her day job with the EDCMC, Peterson serves as a SCORE small business mentor and is active with Girls on the Run and Xcel 2 Fitness.
Peterson will begin her tenure on the MCAS Board at its next meeting on Oct. 29.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.