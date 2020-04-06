MICHIGAN CITY — Economic Development Corporation Michigan City and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce are working to ensure that local businesses can recover from the coronavirus shutdown.
The organizations have teamed up with SERA Solutions to create a COVID-19 Business Recovery Resource Webpage at michigancity covid19.com.
“As we navigate these uncertain times, these new resources being provided by multiple partner agencies will provide the necessary information to the general public in an easily accessible way,” said Katie Eaton, president of the chamber.
“We are truly grateful to SERA Solutions for providing us the platform to quickly disseminate this information to our members, businesses, and the community.
The EDCMC and the Chamber are “ready to help our community navigate these uncertain times,” she said.
The webpage contains information for businesses and employers, employees, and anyone affected by COVID-19 who needs assistance.
“Business are looking to us to provide guidance. We are staying on the forefront by working with our national affiliates to learn what other communities are doing,” said Clarence Hulse, executive director of EDCMC.
“Our strategy has shifted to disaster recovery for our local businesses, we are checking in, hearing their struggles and working together to find solutions.”
Hulse called this an “unprecedented time in our history” and said the pandemic is “having a significant impact on the health of our loved ones, the businesses we rely on, the strength of the global economy, and the way we live our daily lives.”
He said EDCMC and the Chamber want to help with “these unique and evolving challenges.”
The Chamber of Commerce, which has served businesses for over 100 years, and EDCMC, which has been in operation for more than 20, have been through some tough times in the past, Hulse said.
“In that time of service, we have weathered with you the storms of the dot.com bust, 9/11, more than one financial crisis and recessions. We will continue to see the impacts of major weather events and wildfires that impact our global supply chain, and government shutdowns.”
“Throughout this shared journey, we have worked to support and sustain our local businesses, our members and our partners,” Eaton said. “As we address this current pandemic, both our organizations are committed to our business community.”
Many businesses are stepping up to help in this time of crisis, and Eaton and Hulse called on all companies to come together to help the most vulnerable.
“We all need to support our employees and look for ways to help our customers navigate these waters,” Eaton said.
“In the last few weeks, we have seen generosity and kindness, intergenerational support and solidarity, and remarkable fortitude. It is during times like these our courage and perseverance make a difference.”
Both organizations are also working to formulate a business recovery plan.
“We have been meeting with business leaders, directing local businesses to both national and local resources, and working to create a strategic plan for our business community moving forward.” Eaton said.
To help develop the best possible plan, they are calling on local businesses to complete a Michigan City Business Impact Survey.
“This information will be used to formulate a strategy and recommendations on how to move Michigan City forward,” Husle said.
The survey link is conta.cc/2QF5t0r and it can also be accessed from both the EDCMC and Chamber websites and Facebook pages.
“The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce stand ready to help our business community navigate these uncertain times and appreciate your participation in the survey,” Hulse and Eaton said in a joint statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.