CHICAGO — For 21 years the Eastland Disaster Historical Society (EDHS) has been compiling materials on the 1915 disaster that claimed the lives of 844 people.
The victims – General electic employees and their families – were set to attend a picnic in Michigan City, but never made it out of the Chicago River because their ship, the S.S. Eastland, rolled over, killing about a third of those onboard, and 22 entire families.
On Friday, the EDHS, who has been collecting artifacts and documents on this incident, announced it will transition from a family-run, not-for-profit organization, to a key asset within several Chicago area institutions including the Newberry Library, Chicago Genealogical Society and the Chicago Maritime Museum.
According to the EDHS, agreements with these institutions will ensure ongoing archival access to the comprehensive collection of EDHS family records, historical documents, and artifacts. Organizers say these materials tell not only the story of the Eastland Disaster, but also the impact it had on the victims’ families and the city of Chicago.
The EDHS said this collection of materials related to the Eastland Disaster includes family histories and photos provided by thousands of families across the country; plus unknown, forgotten, or inaccessible historical documents from various entities including the Cook County Coroner’s Office, the Red Cross, and the Western Electric Company. Six other museums throughout the Great Lakes region will also receive pieces from the collection.
“We are thrilled about this fantastic collection of historical records coming to the Newberry,” said Matthew Rutherford, curator of Genealogy and Local History at the Newberry Library. “We are well-situated to provide access, assist researchers as they use the collection, and make it visible to audiences across Chicago and the rest of the country. The records in the Eastland Disaster collection are vital to family and local history, and to the national record as well.”
“The Eastland Disaster was Chicago’s greatest loss-of-life tragedy, taking the lives of 844 people. The iconic institutions with whom we are working are committed to protecting and honoring the work that EDHS started 21 years ago, ensuring that the stories of Chicago’s greatest tragedy will always be preserved and shared for generations in the future,” explains Ted Wachholz, EDHS Executive Director and Chief Historian.
Agreements have been reached for the gifts of the EDHS collection. According to the EDHS, its transitions to becoming a key asset within these organizations will begin this month.
The Michigan City Old Lighthouse Museum has been remembering the tragedy for years with an annual memorial service for those who died before the Eastland could even disembark for Michigan City. Unveiled during the 100th anniversary in 2015, the memorial includes a 275-foot-long anchor chain, which weighs 2,650 pounds, and is strung through a series of stanchions machined to look like port holes. There are 844 anchor links to represent those who died.
For education purposes, it also as two bronze plaques with information about the tragedy.
According to the EDHS, the S.S. Eastland, known as the “Speed Queen of the Great Lakes,” was part of a fleet of five excursion boats assigned to take Western Electric employees, families and friends across Lake Michigan to Michigan City for a day of fun and fellowship on July 24, 1915.
Docked at the Clark Street Bridge in the Chicago River, the ship rolled over at the wharf’s edge.
During an event remembering the Eastland in 2018, Michigan City Historical Society President Jim Retseck said most people blame tragedy on the passengers for rushing to the port side at the same time.
But he didn’t think that was accurate.
He said the Eastland was built like a freight ship with its gun ports closer to the water to make it easier to load cargo. This also allowed water to rush into the ship whenever it listed from side to side.
It was also top heavy, a problem compounded when the decking was resurfaced with 2 inches of concrete. Also, after the 1912 sinking of the Titanic, maritime law required ships to add more life rafts and life boats, which resulted in about 12 tons of additional weight.
The Eastland already had a reputation of being a “tender” and “cranky” ship, due to the difficulty of ballasting, before it became a deadly ship.
“The boat was having real problems ballasting that morning,” Retseck said. “Joseph Erickson was the chief engineer and Harry Peterson was the captain that day, and in my opinion, Peterson should have stopped right when it was happening and had the passengers disembark and look into some serious problems.”
More than 2,500 passengers and crew members were on board that day; 844 people lost their lives, including 22 entire families, surpassing the lives lost in the Chicago fire of 1871. According to the National Weather Service, 300 died in that conflagration.
This year commemorates the 104th anniversary of the sinking of the S.S. Eastland.
The Eastland Disaster Historical Society (EDHS) is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization co-founded by Susan Decker and Barbara Decker Wachholz, the granddaughters (and only grandchildren) of Eastland Disaster survivor Borghild Amelia Aanstad. The Eastland Disaster Historical Society was founded to preserve and share the names, faces and stories of thousands of ordinary people who were affected by the tragedy, connecting people today to the history of the tragedy and its victims, survivors and heroes. More information can be found at EastlandDisaster.org.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.