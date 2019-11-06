Early winter preview on the way

MICHIGAN CITY – Winter doesn't technically arrive for several more weeks, but you'd never know it from the weather, with a couple of chances for snow and frigid, possibly record low, temperatures expected in the coming days.
The National Weather Service was calling for rain Wednesday evening to transition to snow showers overnight and into Thursday, especially in the snow belt area from La Porte north into southwest Michigan.
"Little to no snow accumulation (less than an inch) is expected for most areas," but some locations, including La Porte, Rolling Prairie and areas to the north, could see around an inch or two, the weather service said.
Highs temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid-30s as "quiet weather" returns Friday afternoon into Saturday, with weekend highs in the mid-40s.
Don't be fooled, however, as "an even colder airmass arrive early next week with significant lake effect snow possible, according to the weather service.
Another surface low will move through the Great Lakes area Sunday night, bringing a cold front, and while climate models differ with respect to precipitation chances, the weather service is calling for rain Sunday evening turning to snow late, and a 50 percent chance of snow on both Veterans Day and Tuesday with plunging temperatures.
Highs Monday will be the low 30s, while Tuesday "high" will be in the upper 20s. Monday night's lows could drop into the teens.
This will set the area up for "potentially significant lake effect snow in north-northwest wind favored regions" – think La Porte County – the weather service predicts.
And we're not alone in our misery. The weather service says a large swath of the nation – from the Great Plains south to Texas and northeast through the Great Lakes – could see record low temperatures for Veterans Day.
—From staff reports
