Dunes Action calls pavilion plan 'disaster waiting to happen'

CHESTERTON — A local lakeshore advocacy group opposed to construction of a new banquet center at the Indiana Dunes State Park says heavy erosion caused by a recent storm shows why it should not be built.
“The recent wind and waves of an angry Lake Michigan have made it obvious that pavilion construction is a financial disaster waiting to happen,” according to Dunes Action co-founder Jim Sweeney.
He’s asking the public to send photographs of the storm and its impacts to Governor Eric Holcomb “to show him why a new building should not be built less than 200 feet from the edge of Lake Michigan.
“The wind and the waves were splashing water onto and into the Pavilion on Saturday,” Sweeney said.
“It would be grossly irresponsible to build a new building there.”
The new building will be owned by the State of Indiana, he said, and “That’s us. Any damage to that building will be borne by the taxpayers.”
Sweeney referred to video and still photos of the damage being done to the shoreline since November.
“Any elected officials that support this project after seeing what these storms can do should be held accountable,” he said.
“The lake will win that fight.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expecting Lake Michigan, already near all-time record high levels, to rise by another foot in the next couple of years, Sweeney said.
“That means all the homes and businesses close to the lake are going to get beat up even more in coming years than they have been.”
He urged lakeshore residents to contact Holcomb at Indiana State House, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.