Driver sought after single-vehicle crash near La Porte

La PORTE – Police are looking for the driver who apparently fled the scene of a crash that left a Michigan City man injured early Saturday morning in rural Center Township.
About 3:47 a.m. Saturday, La Porte County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the 3900 North block of CR-100W, just north of La Porte in rural Center Township.
Deputies Andrew Hahn and Austin Wells arrived and found a silver vehicle severely damaged along the east side of the roadway, according to the sheriff's department.
An injured man was found lying on the ground near the passenger side of the vehicle, and appeared to have suffered an upper body injury.
A thorough search of the area for the driver commenced but yielded negative results. He was treated at the scene by emergency personnel before being airlifted to a hospital for treatment, where he remained as of late Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.
He was identified as 39-year-old Jemale C. Nichols of Michigan City.
Deputies conducted a "thorough search of the area for the driver," but no one was found, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.
The sheriff's Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was activated to assist in the investigation, which showed the vehicle was northbound on CR-100W, when, for an unknown reason, it left the east side of the roadway and struck two trees, according to the sheriff's department.
The crash remains under investigation and no further information has been released. Anyone with information directly related to this crash should call (219) 326-7700.
The La Porte Police Department, Center and Springfield township volunteer fire departments, La Porte County EMS and Memorial Medflight assisted at the scene.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.