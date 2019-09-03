La PORTE – Dunebrook’s Dragon Boat Races will return to Stone Lake in La Porte on Saturday.
Dunebrook invites the public to enjoy the Dragon Boat Races from the shoreline at Stone Lake, 350 Grangemouth Road, along with child-friendly activities, face painting, music and Christ Gospel Church and Redamak’s food trucks throughout the day. Bring beach chairs, blankets and sunblock. Swimming will not be permitted during the event.
The first heat kicks off at 9 a.m. Parking and admission is free for spectators.
More than 500 paddlers will be competing in the ancient Chinese sport of dragon boat racing on Saturday. The canoe-like vessels are adorned with a dragon head and tail on the bow and stern. Teams of 16-20 paddlers row in unison to the beat of a drummer who helps them stay in time. A steersman helps paddlers stay on course.
This year’s event, welcomes teams from Acme Communications, NIPSCO, CLH P.C., Southshore Skipping Stones powered by talk to ted, inc., Franciscan Health Michigan City, Little Shop of Horrors powered by TKNN, First Church of God, La Porte Hospital, American Licorice, American Renolit, Applegate & Company CPAs, UPS, Journey Church, Chicago Phoenix, Horizon Bank, Blind Pig, Duneland Media / Laura K All Day / BWW, #LAPORTE PROUD!!, La Porte High School, New Prairie High School, Michigan City High School and LaLumiere.
Proceeds from the Dragon Boat Races will provide vital support for Dunebrook’s programs, which include Body Safety and Safer, Smarter Teens, Healthy Families and the Child Advocacy Center.
The area immediately adjacent to Stone Lake will be closed to traffic for Dunebrook’s Dragon Boat Races at Stone Lake on Saturday. The closures will help to promote safety to expected foot traffic.
The closures are: Grangemouth Road from Waverly Road to Lake Shore Drive; the parking lot adjacent to the boat house, and 1600 feet of water way. The closures take place from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.
The Dragon Boat Races are made possible through generous sponsorships including: Anthem, Michigan City News-Dispatch and La Porte County Herald-Argus, NECA, GIS, Huber’s Marine, Cheryl Seitz, Meijer, La Porte County Convention & Visitors’ Bureau, New York Blower, Rieth-Riley Construction, Edward Jones, TJ Maxx, I Fix Up, Galveston Steakhouse, Jimmy Johns and many others including the City of La Porte Parks Department.
For more information about the Dragon Boat Races, Dunebrook’s programs or volunteer opportunities, call (800) 897-0007 or visit www.dunebrook.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.