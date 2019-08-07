Downtown Movie Night features 'Dumbo'

La PORTE – Dumbo will be making a stop in Kesling Park when the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership's Friday Night Movies Downtown series presents the film, “Dumbo” on Friday.
The free outdoor series presents family friendly films beginning at dusk (8-8:30 p.m.).
This week's feature will be shown Shelter 4 in Kesling Park, 2150 A St. Those wishing to watch the movie are welcome to bring blankets and chairs.
The move is sponsored by American Licorice Company and HotSpot Cafe. Home Run Hotdogs will be serving before and during the movie. Popcorn will be provided by Centier Bank. A kids craft is free before the movie and is sponsored by HotSpot and La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership.
Prior to Downtown Movie Night, the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated Fort La Play Porte playground at 7 p.m.
The department will also be dedicating the road through Kesling Park – and running past Fort La Play Porte – in honor of Dean Heise, who served as the Park Superintendent for three decades.
The ribbon-cutting will culminate months of planning by the steering committee and subcommittees and weeks of hard work by volunteers from the community.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.