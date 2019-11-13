Double-Double Duo concert is Friday

La PORTE — The La Porte Community Concert Association is bringing Double-Double Duo to the Kesling Middle School Auditorium, 306 E. 18th St., La Porte on Friday at 7 p.m.
Double-Double Duo is about much more than coffee; each duo member is a 'double threat' on two instruments: Kornel Wolak (clarinet/piano) and Michael Bridge (accordions/piano).
Classically trained international soloists, they use comedy, virtuosity and musical sensitivity to bring their broad repertoire to life. Actively touring in Europe, South America, and across Canada, and now the U.S., DDD performs their all-original arrangements of classical showpieces, sensitive jazz ballads, and fiery folk music from around the globe. This concert is classy, dynamic, technologically advanced and entertaining.
Sample program selections include:
Hungarian Dance No. 5 - Brahms
Baroque Suite - Handel
Summer, from The Four Seasons - Vivaldi
Rock Bach - DDD
Mazurka in Bb & Waltz in Db - Chopin
Boogie Wonders - DDD
1812 Overture - Tchaikovsky
Polka Grandpa/Rhapsody in Blue - Namyslowski/Gershwin
This concert is included in the 2019-20 Season Ticket of the La Porte Community Concert Association. The public may purchase tickets at the door at a cost of $15 for adults and $5 for students through high school age.
For more information call 362-8262. Use Door 18 on the west side of the building to enter.
