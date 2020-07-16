Door Village Lions visit La Porte Salvation Army

Door Village Lions recently donated food to the La Porte Salvation Army. Pictured, from left, back row, are Lion Joe Pahs, Captain Chris Karlin, Lion Gene Flickinger, middle row, Lion Carol Pahs, Lion Cindy Fischer, Lion in Training Nick Perra, Lion Carrie Perra, front row, Lion in Training Allie Perra and Salvation Army Food Bank Coordinator Linda Neess. Not shown: Lion Dennis Fischer taking picture.
La PORTE — At the last Door Village Lions Board of Director’s Meeting members voted to donate one half of the $300 refund they received from the Lions District 25A Annual Convention to the La Porte Salvation Army Food Bank, also, one half to the New Day Foundation Food Bank.
So the next day, Lions Joe and Carlo Pahs made the circuit of bargain food stores and purchased $300 worth of food items and proceeded to make arrangements to deliver them.
