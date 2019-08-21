Door Village Harvest Festival set to return

DOOR VILLAGE — Door Village's annual festival is set to return in September with history and fun.
The 27th Door Village Harvest Festival will be held on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 at Scipio Township Park at 3501 W. Joliet Road.
There is no admission charge to attend the festival, however, there is a $3 parking fee. All proceeds from the festival go to improving and maintaining the park.
Many of the favorite features of the festival will be returning.
On Saturday morning, the VFW will present an opening flag-raising ceremony to recognize all branches of the military service.
The Michiana Antique Auto Club’s Antique Automobile, Truck and Tractor Show and Parade will again be a special event on Saturday.
Grandma’s Parlor will feature demonstrations of hand-made crafts of yesteryear while Grandpa’s Woodshed will demonstrate such skills as wood carving and wood working. Grandpa’s Barnyard will include a variety of farm animals and llamas to delight children of all ages, and kids will also have the opportunity to have their faces painted.
The Collector’s Corner will show fascinating collections of memorabilia from military to agriculture. A huge variety of craft vendors will also be a highlight for many who like to purchase quality products.
The popular Horse and Wagon Tours of History narrated by Bruce Johnson and driven by Tammy Heinen and her handsome horses will continue on Saturday and Sunday. You will learn fascinating facts about Historic Door Village including the early settlers, the 1832 Fort of the Blackhawk War, Parkinson’s La Porte/Valparaiso Stage Coach, the New York/Chicago Electric Air Line Railroad, and many local homes and businesses of the past and present.
Saturday morning will feature the annual pancake breakfast, and Sunday will be the famous pork chop dinner. A nice variety of foods will be available from local vendors at the Food Court as well as the delicious homemade baked goods from our Country Bake Shop. There will also be old-fashioned baked beans and ham as well as chicken and noodles on Saturday.
Sunday at 1:30 p.m. will feature the annual Living Cemetery Tour when actors portray people who are buried in the 1834 Door Village Cemetery. At their gravestones, citizens from the past will share their stories researched and written by La Porte County Historian Fern Eddy Schultz.
People of all ages will again enjoy walking through the Pioneer Village encampment of 1832 and the Civil War Camp visiting with reenactors dressed in clothes of the era as they share and demonstrate artifacts commonly used at that time in history.
Enjoyable entertainers who will be featured on our stage during the weekend will be Phil and Dustin Anderson, Homemade Jamm, the Good Timing Barbershop Quartet, Folk Grass and a group that is new to the festival called The Time Travelers!
