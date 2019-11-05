Donations sought for VFMC Christmas Stocking for Soldiers & Veterans

La PORTE — Send our troops and local veterans a little taste of home for the holidays.
Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center is one of more than 800 exclusive Veterans & Family Memorial Care funeral home providers across America participating in the 12th annual VFMC Christmas Stocking for Soldiers & Veterans initiative.
From now through Dec. 1, stop into the funeral home and pick up a free Christmas stocking to take home, decorate and stuff with Christmas cheer.
You will receive a list of recommended items along with the free stocking. Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center will deliver the stockings, at their expense, to the Chicago USO who will ship them to troops abroad in time for Christmas.
“Providing our heroes with some good tidings and Christmas cheer is a great way for us to show our support and appreciation for the sacrifices they make to keep our country safe and secure,” said Dale Knouse, owner of Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Last year, 400 stockings were donated. They were delivered to the Chicago USO. The USO then shipped the stockings to active military personal for Christmas.
You may stop by the funeral home, located at 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, from now through Dec. 1, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up your Free Christmas Stocking. For more information, call 362-2828.
List of recommended items:
Protein bars, batteries, jerky
Coffee, ground, any size singles to large cans or bags
Pre-sweetened powdered Kool-Aid or similar, Gatorade
Ziplock bags: Quart, sandwich, snack, gallon
Hot chocolate or hot cider packets
Slim Jims, summer sausage, beef sticks
Canned fruit, dried fruit, fruit snacks
Canned hearty soup, ravioli, stew
Cup-A-Soup, Top Ramon, Dinty Moore
Trail mix, nuts, sunflower seeds
Pre-packaged cookies
Instant oatmeal, boxed cereal
Easy mac & cheese, microwave popcorn
Canned tuna, chicken
Peanut butter / jelly (no glass please)
Small boxes of crackers
Multi-vitamins, Tylenol, foot powder, anti-fungal cream
