MICHIGAN CITY — A joint effort between Bolt for the Heart, Franciscan Health and La Porte County law enforcement agencies had one goal – to equip every patrol car in the county with an an automated external defibrillator to help save live.
And using donations, along with funds from the inaugural Bolt for the Heart Family 5K in September in Washington Park, several police agencies in the county now have the life-saving devices.
On Nov. 7, law enforcement officers from across the county gathered at Franciscan Health Michigan City, where Bolt for the Heart President Pierre Twer and Franciscan Health MC President Dean Mazzoni presented AEDs to several agencies.
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office was presented with 11 AEDs, which have already been issued to deputies assigned to the Patrol Division, according to Sheriff John Boyd.
“The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for the partnership and overwhelming support of Mr. Twer, the entire Bolt for the Heart organization and Franciscan Health,” Boyd said. “While we are very appreciative for today’s generous donation, the main goal is not yet accomplished. We are anxiously awaiting the planning of next year’s family fun event in the coming months.
“La Porte County First Responders are committed to ensuring all of their patrol cars are equipped with lifesaving AEDs.”
Bolt for the Heart is a non-profit organization established by Twer and friends in 2010 with a mission of increasing heart-health awareness and providing direct assistance to first responders across Indiana. To date, Bolt for the Heart has placed nearly 2,000 AEDs in police patrol vehicles across the state.
AEDs provide an electrical shock to the heart in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest or stopping of the heart, Twer explained.
“This is a tremendous initiative by La Porte County and the surrounding community police departments. The first responders in the area estimate a need of approximately 130 AEDs. We are honored to be able to help them begin reaching their goal with this donation and assist in the mission of keeping people in La Porte County safer,” Twer said.
“It shows you how important the first responders of La Porte County feel about keeping their citizens safe from sudden cardiac arrest and how the community has embraced these efforts. No one loses in this type of passion and effort because this will save someone’s life.”
Bolt for the Heart raises money through generous sponsors like Franciscan Health, family 5K runs/walks, and donations from individuals and businesses to buy AEDs for community Hometown Heroes, he said.
Thursday’s donation was part of a joint effort with Franciscan Health, the city of Michigan City, the Michigan City Parks Department and the Play For Jake Foundation, which hosted the inaugural Family 5K and plan to continue the fundraiser annually.
“At Franciscan Health, we know how important time is to a patient during a sudden cardiac event,” Mazzoni said. “As La Porte County’s leader in healthcare, we are honored to support this effort to get AEDs into the vehicles of our law enforcement partners, who are often the first to arrive on the scene.
“We are very pleased with the success of this first event, and look forward to our continued strong partnership with La Porte County law enforcement, Bolt for the Heart, Play for Jake Foundation and the city of Michigan City, to ensure every police vehicle in La Porte County has an AED onboard.”
Along with the sheriff’s office, the Michigan City Police Department, Westville Police Department, Trail Creek Police Department, Purdue University Northwest Police Department and the La Porte Police Department all received an AED.
Earlier this year, Bolt also completed its pledge of equipping the Indiana State Police patrol team with 465 AEDs, Twer said.
The organization has now turned its attention to the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association, where they will assist in the goal of equipping all sheriff’s department patrol vehicles with AEDs. They are in need of approximately 1,000 AEDs in the 92 counties of Indiana, he said.
To help accomplish that goal, Bolt for the Heart introduced the Hometown Hero initiative, where individuals or businesses can make a tax-deductible donation to BFTH, and an AED will be placed in a sheriff’s vehicle in the county of their choice.
A window cling will also be placed in the vehicle noting the donor’s name or company logo. Anyone who would like to support a Hometown Hero with the donation of an AED can visit the Bolt for the Heart website – boltfortheheart.com – for more information.
—From staff reports
