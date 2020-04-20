HAMMOND and WESTVILLE — As the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the regional and national economies, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) friend Robert Milos has stepped in once again to support nursing students who face sudden financial uncertainty that may delay or interrupt their academic pursuits.
Strengthened by a family legacy of dedication to health care in Northwest Indiana, Milos has continued to support the PNW College of Nursing and its students as a way to “pay it forward.” Milos recently made a gift of $50,000 to the College of Nursing. A portion of the donation will go toward the Robert Winston Milos Endowment, a fund he established in 2019, while the majority of his most recent gift will support students immediately as designated by College of Nursing Dean Lisa Hopp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.