MICHIGAN CITY — Two-year-old Molly McLemore may not have hair – but she’s the reason so many other kids will.
Thirteen students and teachers at St. Stanislaus School came together in Molly’s honor on Friday to donate their hair to Children With Hair Loss, a Detroit-based nonprofit that makes wigs for kids who lose their hair because of medical issues such as cancer, alopecia or burns.
Stylists Sasha and Morgan from Mirror Mirror Sharp Cuts salon volunteered their time to cut about 80 ponytails – almost 550 inches of hair – in the school gym.
“I am completely humbled, blessed, flabbergasted that so many people would choose to give up something personal, especially for people they don’t really know,” said Susan McLemore, Molly’s mother and a middle school teacher at St. Stan’s.
Another 10 people – friends and family of the McLemores – also donated their hair over the weekend and sent their ponytails to Susan to donate with the rest.
“When Molly was born, she came into the world kicking and screaming, six weeks early, with a beautiful, full head of hair,” Susan told everyone gathered in the gym. “For some unknown reason, when she was about 11 months old, all of her hair – including her eyelashes, eyebrows and body fuzz – fell out over the course of about three weeks.”
Molly was diagnosed with alopecia, an incurable autoimmune disease.
“Treatment at a doctor’s office often consists of topical creams that quit working after you stop applying them, painful steroid shots in your head, or dangerous pills that have scary side effects,” Susan said. “There is no guarantee that any of it works.”
Susan and her husband, Michael McLemore, opted not to treat Molly’s alopecia because of her age, and for other reasons.
“My husband and I are focused on raising a girl who is happy with who she is on the inside and outside, hair or no hair,” she said.
Most of the donors who cut their hair were girls and women. But there was one boy in the crowd – Molly’s cousin, Isaac La France, a St. Stan’s seventh-grader – who also got in on the action.
“My nephew, Isaac – as a boy, growing his hair out long enough to cut was just the most heartwarming experience to watch,” Susan said. “He got teased for having his hair that long, but he did it anyway because he wanted to donate his hair for people like Molly. And that really touched me.”
She expressed her appreciation to all the donors, introducing each by name.
“I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart,” Susan said. “To people like us, it’s just hair; it will grow back. But to kids like Molly, it’s everything.”
After the massive donation, Mirror Mirror opened its shop to donors and provided discounts to those who wanted to clean up their haircuts.
The idea for the event came when one of Susan’s students voluntarily donated her hair in Molly’s honor last year.
Chloe Wozniak, now a freshman at Marquette High School, returned to make a second donation at Friday’s event, dubbed “Chloe’s Challenge.”
Susan said she intends for Chloe’s Challenge to be a repeat event, perhaps annually.
