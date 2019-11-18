ROLLING PRAIRIE — Despite a "ruff" construction season this year, the end is in sight for the new interchange at U.S. 20 and Ind. 2.
On Friday, members of the community — and their four-legged friends — got an early peek of the $9 million La Porte County road project, which is slated to open by week's end. Indiana Department of Transportation officials welcomed locals to take a stroll with their dogs along the "dog bone" interchange, named for its distinctive design that features roundabouts on both ends of a new overpass on Ind. 2.
Given its unusual nature, the transportation department wanted to give local motorists a chance to see it before it opens to traffic this week, explained INDOT spokesman Adam Parkhouse.
"To be able to see it in person really helps a lot," he said. "We wanted to give people that opportunity to get a look — and to have some fun with their dogs."
While the canine-themed ceremony may have a whimsical way to introduce the new and improved highway crossing, the reasons behind its creation are anything but, explained state and local officials at Friday's event.
For years, the intersection of the two highways, located near Rolling Prairie, was one of the most dangerous in the state, with around 35% of crashes involving injuries.
The intersection was the only remaining rural crossing in Indiana between two 4-lane highways regulated only by traffic lights, said Matt Deitchley, acting deputy commissioner with INDOT's La Porte office.
Such a unique problem required a unique solution — and the "dog bone" interchange fits that bill, Deitchley said.
INDOT has removed the traffic signal from the intersection and instead created a bridge along Ind. 2 that crosses U.S. 20. At each end of the crossing is a roundabout, which drivers can use to enter or exit the state highway at the interchange.
The design has a smaller number of conflict points and allows for better traffic flow compared to the previous intersection, INDOT officials said.
"It's a safer option," Deitchley said. "It's going to dramatically reduce injury accidents."
INDOT crews have worked on the new interchange since March. Despite challenges presented by the heavy rain the area has experienced this year — and the early onset of snow this winter — the department still anticipates finishing the project by this week, meeting the deadline it established earlier this year.
Among those getting a sneak peek at the interchange Friday was La Porte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski. Growing up on a farm just a few miles from the crossing, Mrozinski has seen many accidents at the intersection over the years — including one that claimed the life of a member of his church, he said.
Despite the criticism some in the community leveled against the project back when INDOT introduced the idea several years ago, Mrozinski sees the value the interchange offers to Rolling Prairie, he said.
"This will go a long way to improving the whole situation, making it safer for everybody who travels through here," he said.
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, also praised the interchange, which is the latest project INDOT has completed to improve safety along the U.S. 20 corridor in La Porte County.
Over the past several years, the agency has spent around $19 million on repaving and other projects along the roadway, efforts that have already lowered the number of accidents near the crossing, he said.
"I'm excited for it to be open," Pressel said about the interchange. "Once everyone gets used to it, I think it will end up being a great asset for the community."
INDOT is planning an additional $30 million worth of improvement projects along U.S. 20 over the next four years, Deitchley said.
The agency also anticipates finishing another major road project in La Porte County later this month.
Crews are currently wrapping up the final touches on the U.S. 35 overpass deck replacement in downtown La Porte, which they have worked on since March. All that remains is installing fencing along the bridge's west side and working on drainage for its new surface.
INDOT is looking to open fully open the overpass to traffic by month's end, Parkhouse said.
The department may end up missing its winter deadline for work on U.S. 20 in Michigan City, however.
Though crews have completed repaving work from U.S. 421 to Woodland Avenue and Johnson Road to Ind. 212, weather and other issues have delayed crews from finishing the planned turn lane along the stretch of highway. INDOT officials plan to meet next week to discuss the project and whether to delay it until next year's construction season.
