BURNS HARBOR –The drowning death of a 30-year-old Michigan woman near the Port of Indiana is believed to be accidental, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement.
Conservation officers and the Porter County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of Sara Murawski of Kinde, Michigan.
At about 3:45 p.m. Monday, witnesses reported seeing Murawski fall into Lake Michigan at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, near the ArcelorMittal Steel J Dock where the commercial vessel on which the deckhand served was docked, according to conservation officer Tyler Brock.
Conservation officers and other emergency personnel responded to the area, and a search was immediately conducted, he said.
Murawski had just completed a work trip of several weeks and was onshore retrieving her belongings when she fell in the water between the J Dock and the vessel, Brock said in a statement.
A witness entered the water in an attempt to rescue her, but Murawski slipped below the surface before he could get to her. She was not wearing a life jacket and did not immediately resurface, according to the DNR.
Approximately 45 minutes later, Porter Fire Department diver Lt. Evan Jamrok recovered Murawski in 32 feet of water. She was brought to the surface and pulled into a U.S. Coast Guard vessel, Brock said.
CPR was initiated and Murawski was brought to a waiting Burns Harbor Fire Department ambulance. She was transported to Porter Regional Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing, and although an official cause of death has not been determined, the incident is believed to be an accidental drowning, Brock said. Foul play is not suspected and family has been notified.
Also assisting at the scene were the Burns Harbor Police Department, Ogden Dunes Police Department, Porter Fire Department, Portage Fire Department and ArcelorMittal Fire/Security.
—From staff reports
