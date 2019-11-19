Discussion Over Dessert to Travel to Lubeznik Center for the Arts

MICHIGAN CITY — Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) and the Discussion Over Dinner community conversation series are partnering to present an evening of art and discussion about immigration.
This event, titled Discussion Over Dessert, will take place on Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at LCA.
LCA’s fall exhibition, Living Architecture, invites viewers to consider the ongoing impact and influence that immigrants have on art, design, labor, innovation and contemporary thought. Using a wide range of approaches, the featured artists pull ideas and information from their cultural histories to inform and challenge the present. The topics addressed in Living Architecture are particularly relevant in Northwest Indiana, a region that has been shaped by its rich immigration history.
Discussion Over Dessert participants will enjoy a tour of exhibition highlights by LCA’s Exhibition Director Lora Fosberg, followed by a panel discussion about the immigration experience led by moderator Nate Loucks.
Panelists include area attorney Nelson Pichardo, artist Kioto Aoki and community engagement consultant Hubert Morgan. Complimentary desserts, soda and water will be available, along with a cash bar.
“LCA and Discussion Over Dinner both seek to provide opportunities for members of our community to gather and engage with contemporary topics and ideas,” says Michelle Shirk, LCA’s Development Director. “We are excited to combine art and conversation, allowing participants to engage with this month’s discussion topic in a whole new way.”
Discussion Over Dessert is free and open to everyone in the community. To register, visit the “Discussion over Dessert” Facebook event, accessible via both the LCA and Discussion Over Dinner Facebook pages.
LCA is located at 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Weekend hours are from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call (219) 874-4900.
