Dinner With The League to feature Stallworth

MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters La Porte County will present Erika C. Stallworth as their Jan. 14 Dinner With The League speaker.
Anyone interested in the state of the juvenile justice system, whether local to state or national, and whether as an advocate, volunteer or career, will want to meet Stallworth. She is the executive director of the La Porte County Juvenile Services Center, a 24 bed emergency shelter care and detention facility for at-risk and children in need of services.
Stallworth holds a Bachelors degree in Psychology from Spelman College, a Masters degree in Social Work from the University of Michigan, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Loyola University Chicago School of Law. She also serves on numerous community boards and is a founding board member of the Children's Policy and Law Initiative of Indiana (CPLI), a non-profit dedicated to protecting the rights of children.
Join the LWV for this informative program on Jan. 14, at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St., Michigan City. The general public is invited and reservations are not required. For non-members, a donation is requested. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 5:30 p.m. and may purchase a dinner of their choice from the menu; the presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
Lunch/Dinner With The League presents timely and relevant discussions about local issues every second Tuesday of the month at Patrick’s Grille. You do not need to be a member of the LWV to attend this program. For more information about this event, please visit www.lwvlaporte.org or follow them on Facebook.
