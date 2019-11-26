Detroit monsignor is new Bishop of Gary

MERRILLVILLE — Pope Francis on Tuesday announced that he has selected Monsignor Robert J. McClory, a priest for the Archdiocese of Detroit, to serve as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Gary.
McClory – rector of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak, Michigan, since July 2017 – was introduced at a press conference Tuesday at Holy Angels Hall at the diocesan pastoral center in Merrillville by Bishop Emeritus Dale Melczek and Father Michael Yadron, diocesan administrator for the Diocese of Gary.
“I am honored and humbled that the Holy Father has appointed me as the bishop of Gary. During this week in which we celebrate Thanksgiving, my heart is full of gratitude that he has entrusted me to serve the people of Northwest Indiana,” McClory said.
“I look forward to getting to know the needs of our local church and, together, sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ.”
Yadron said he was “elated to receive a call from the Papal Nuncio (and) delighted to hear that our Holy Father, Pope Francis, assigned Monsignor McClory to the diocese. I’m impressed with his excitement and his vision. He is going to be warmly embraced.”
The 56-year-old bishop-elect received the title of monsignor in 2005 from Pope Benedict XVI, after being ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Detroit in May 1999. His new appointment was publicized Tuesday in Washington, D.C., by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the U.S.
McClory, a native of Detroit, succeeds Bishop Donald J. Hying, who was appointed in 2015, and was installed as the fifth bishop of Madison, Wisconsin, in June.
“What I know of Monsignor McClory’s pastoral and administrative skills and experience, clearly he will offer wisdom, insight and vision as he leads the Diocese of Gary as its fifth bishop,” Hying said. “I’m particularly pleased that he was instrumental in leading and implementing the pastoral synod of the Archdiocese of Detroit. He is uniquely poised to continue to build on Gary’s 2017 Synod.”
He graduated from Oakland University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics and Communication, and also holds a Master of Professional Studies in Economic Development from Columbia University. He later received a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School and worked as a civil lawyer from 1991-94, when he entered the seminary.
He received a bachelor’s degree in sacred theology from Gregorian University in Rome in 1998, and received a canon law license from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas in Rome in 2000.
He has been assigned to parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Detroit, and since 2001, has been a judge of the Detroit Metropolitan Tribunal. He has also taught canon law at Sacred Heart Major Seminary since 2002.
“Here in Monsignor McClory’s home diocese, he is recognized as a zealous priest who generously devotes all the talents God has blessed him with to the ministry of spreading the Gospel,” Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron said.
“The pastors and people of the Church of Gary will find themselves blessed by his service. We, the priests, religious and faithful of the Archdiocese of Detroit, send him on mission with our heartfelt prayers.”
McClory will be the second priest from the Archdiocese of Detroit to serve as Bishop of Gary. Bishop Dale Melczek, ordained for Detroit in 1964, led the Diocese of Gary from 1992 until his retirement in 2014.
“I was filled with great joy when I heard the news of Monsignor McClory’s appointment,” Bishop Emeritus Melczek said. “He is very gifted and very close to the Lord. We are greatly blessed to have his leadership. He is exactly what the Diocese of Gary needs to lead us deeper in our relationship with the Lord.”
The Diocese is home to an estimated Catholic population of 168,500.
— From staff reports
