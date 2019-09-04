La PORTE — The 17th annual Deserving Children’s Roof Sit will be held Thursday through Saturday at WCOE, 96.7FM in La Porte, 1700 Lincoln Way Place, Suite 5.
This event allows the entire community to come together for two and a half days of fundraising for the Deserving Children’s Shopping Tour, put on by the La Porte Jaycees.
The Deserving Children’s Roof Sit Inc. is a non-profit volunteer group that focuses solely on fundraising for the Deserving Children’s Shopping Tour. The committee is comprised of members of the La Porte Jaycees, local leaders and members of the local business community.
According to data provided by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte’s website, ten2030.org, 56.1% of families with children in La Porte County receive federal benefits which are provided to assist low-income families in purchasing food.
Over the past 16 years, the Deserving Children’s Roof Sit has raised donations in excess of $650,000 for Deserving Children in La Porte County. Last year alone, the organization raised approximately $40,000, which equates to about 400 children who were able to escape their reality and enjoy a night of magic and fun. These children were able to receive necessities — like clothing, boots, hats, gloves and even dinner.
Beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday and ending on Saturday at 3 p.m., Dennis Siddall from WCOE 96.7 The Eagle, will be on the roof of the radio station raising awareness and asking for donations for The Deserving Children’s Roof Sit Fundraiser from the community.
Event organizers are asking the community to come to WCOE 96.7 The Eagle on State Street (between Oregon and First Street) to donate whatever amount they can. Volunteers will be in the road collecting money all day and all night so that you don’t even have to get out of your car! They will also be able to accept debit/credit cards this year.
For more information or to donate, contact Dennis Siddall at (219) 608-9622 or denny@967theeagle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.