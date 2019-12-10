Dermody names new department heads

La PORTE — New police leadership was revealed at city hall on Tuesday morning when Mayor-elect Tom Dermody announced his selections for city department heads.
“We’re looking for leaders. We need to change and improve the culture of the police department. We have to let people know that we are going to be proactive and aggressive,” said Dermody.
The mayor-elect explained his selection process, “I had individuals from the community sit-in on interviews of all of the candidates for fire and police, to ask the tough questions,” he said.
Dermody announced that Captain Paul Brettin will be serving as the new chief of police as of Jan. 1. Brettin has served the department for more than 25 years and is currently a captain and commander of the midnight shift.
He shared that he never gave much thought into becoming police chief until Dermody started running for mayor.
“He’s going to do such great things for La Porte, and I want to do great things alongside him,” Brettin said, “I want our department to be proactive instead of reactive, especially when we get the man-power.”
Brettin is planning on taking a more zealous approach to leading La Porte’s City Police.
“I want the officers to be more aggressive, and know that the assistant chief and I will have their back in everything that they do,” he said. “I want to bring back that pride that I believe has been lacking in the past eight years. I want everyone in the department to have a voice.”
Brettin plans on forming committees to evaluate where the department can make improvements. He explained, “Looking at our standard operating procedures is going to be number one. A lot of our policies haven’t been updated in several years and we need to change with the times.”
Dermody also named Midnight Shift Sergeant Nate Thode as assistant police chief, effective at the start of the new year.
“We need to start developing our young leaders,” said Dermody. “[Thode] has fantastic energy, is all over the community and will help with those young officers.”
Thode expressed his excitement on being appointed to the position.
“I’m looking forward to learning under Brettin," Thode said. "I still have quite a few years left in this department. I was born and raised in this community, and I plan on staying. I want to give back.”
Thode said he wants to encourage more community interaction among the city police.
“I think it’s important for our officers to engage the community because you can find out a wealth of information if you go out and talk to people,” he said.
Dermody announced that Andy Snyder would remain fire chief for the City of La Porte and that Captain Kelly Burke would begin acting as assistant chief on Jan.1.
“Chief Snyder has been putting out fires for more than 30 years, and has been a steady pillar within our community,” Dermody said. “I am looking forward to seeing how Andy and Kelly work together to train and prepare the future leaders of the La Porte Fire Department.”
Other departments, including Parks, Human Resources, Water, Wastewater and the Street Department will have no change in leadership going into the new year. The City Planner, City Engineer and City Attorney will also retain their positions.
“When you win an election, everybody wants you to clean house. It would be easy to just go out and make changes, but, we have great people here,” explained Dermody. “The people are great, but we have to improve the processes.”
