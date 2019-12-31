La PORTE – Mayor-elect Tom Dermody has announced that Mark Kosior and Jessica Romine are the newest members of the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety.
“Serving as a member of a city board or commission provides an invaluable opportunity to be the change you wish to see in your community,” Dermody said. “As members of the Board of Public Works and Safety, Mark, Jessica, and I will work together to ensure fairness and transparency in all municipal contracts and hold our leadership accountable to both the public and our employees. I am proud to have these two on my team and believe their combined business acuity and civic mindedness will be a tremendous asset as we work to move La Porte forward, making it the place where people and business want to be.”
Kosior, a sales manager at Bristol Myers Squibb, is a native Slicer with a passion for leadership and service that has followed him throughout his collegiate and professional careers. In addition to his work in healthcare, Kosior is in his third term as a member of the La Porte Community School Corp. Board of Trustees, having served the board, students, staff and parents as both president and vice-president.
Kosior also serves on the La Porte Hospital Board and has been an active volunteer for the Tour de La Porte – a biking, running and walking event to benefit the La Porte County Family YMCA’s Scholarship and LiveStrong Cancer Survivorship Programs – since its inception.
A native of Michigan City, Romine has chosen to raise her family in La Porte, where she currently serves as partner at Parkison & Hinton, Inc. P.C, a professional tax and accounting firm. Romine has also served the community as a member of various public and private boards and commissions throughout her career, including the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, the La Porte Hospital Foundation, Women in Leadership of La Porte as well as the city of La Porte Park Board and Fire Merit Commission.
The Board of Public Works and Safety is a three-member board, comprised of the mayor and two mayoral appointments, each serving four-year terms. Board members are responsible for reviewing and approving contracts, hearing citizen complaints, hearing ticket appeals, and making decisions regarding the public works facilities and the safety of the people of La Porte.
The La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety holds regular public meetings at 9 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month. These meetings take place in City Hall, 801 Michigan Ave., La Porte. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.cityoflaporte.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.