La PORTE — Hundreds gathered in front of the La Porte County Courthouse downtown on Friday, speaking with one voice against a common cause — ending racial injustice in America.

A large group of citizens assembled off Lincoln Way that afternoon to protest against police brutality against African Americans. Chanting phrases like "no justice, no peace, no racist police" and carrying signs reading "#BLM," the group marched down the U.S. 35 overpass, briefly circling the Centier Bank branch office just off Pine Lake Avenue before returning to the courthouse lawn, where they continued their demonstration into the early evening.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.