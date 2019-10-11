La PORTE — The La Porte County Democrat Central Committee will conduct a caucus next week to fill the empty seat on the La Porte County Council created when councilman John Sullivan was forced to resign after pleading guilty to residential entry last month.
At least four candidates have entered their name into the race to replace Sullivan, according to county Democratic Chair Carol McDaniel.
The caucus will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Swanson Activity Center for Older Adults at 910 State St. in La Porte.
Scott Ford, Jim Kimmel, Sean Quinn and Andrea Smith have thrown their names into the running, McDaniel said.
n Scott Ford, a La Porte resident, is senior manager of transportation at Elkhart-based LaSalle Bristol.
n James Kimmel resigned as party chair in May. A lifelong county resident, he is a retired employee with the Indiana Department of Correction.
n Sean Quinn is an attorney with South Bend-based South Bank Legal: Ladue Curran Kuehn and a resident of La Porte.
n Andrea Kosco-Smith is former chief deputy in the La Porte County Auditor’s office, who resigned in May 2017 to human resource director for the City of Michigan City, where she also lives.
McDaniel said the caucus has “nothing to do with a forum that is being hosted by the Greater Michigan City Progressive Democrats,” and said the La Porte County Democrat Party is not affiliated with that group.
“The Greater Michigan City Progressive Democrats have misled people stating by email that they invited the actual caucus voters – precinct chairs and their vice chairs,” to the forum, she said. But vice chairs do not vote in the caucus to elect a county council member – only precinct chairs vote, unless unable to attend when a vice chair can be their proxy.
“The Indiana Democrat Party sets rules and guidelines for filling a vacant position,” McDaniel said. “These are the rules the La Porte County Democrat Central Committee has always followed.”
— From staff reports
