Tim Batey applies a Dekker decal to a vacuum pump at Dekker Vacuum Technologies in Michigan City. On Friday, the company announced it was being sold to global manufacturer Atlas Copco, a move intended to spur growth at company.
Brian Merritt, an assembly technician and Dekker Vacuum employee of the year for 2019, checks the amperage to make sure the motor is running properly on a vacuum system. Dekker has manufactured industrial vacuum pumps and systems since 1998, when the business was founded in Michigan City.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Justin Koker paints a vacuum pump in the standard “Dekker gold” on Friday. The new owners hope to double the business’ volume over the next five years, which should lead to new job creation.
Dekker technician Bud Seitz adjusts the oil filter on a large vacuum system. The company employs about 75 people, who will retain their jobs under the new owners.
