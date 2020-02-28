MICHIGAN CITY — On Friday Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc. began operating under new ownership, a move made with the intent of doubling the business’ volume over the next five years.

Atlas Copco, a global manufacturing sales and marketing organization founded in Sweden in 1873, has invested $2.5 billion in the vacuum industry over the past six years.

