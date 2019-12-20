WESTVILLE – Graduates were encouraged to make choices that lead to individual fulfillment and cause a positive difference in the world during Purdue University Northwest’s fall 2019 commencement ceremonies last weekend.
Gary R. Johnson, president of Portage-based Mortar Net Solutions, shared his professional journey and personal commitment to community in his keynote address during two ceremonies at PNW’s Hammond Campus on Saturday. Johnson, a Gary native, is an accomplished leader of for-profit and not-for-profit enterprises, and an active volunteer in Northwest Indiana organizations.
“You are going to come to innumerable forks in the road,” Johnson told graduates. “Knowing your ‘why’ will give you great comfort as you select the right forks for you.”
Leigh Morris, community, business and civic leader from La Porte, who is active in community and economic development regionally as well as statewide, defined graduates’ pursuit of education and career as important steps in their life’s quest.
Morris keynoted the commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Westville Campus.
Defining quest as “a long search for something that is difficult to find,” Morris said it took a long time for him to realize that every person has the opportunity to define and pursue a life’s quest, and most limitations are self-imposed.
He went on to become a healthcare executive, mayor of La Porte, and appointee to several state boards.
“Many of those who study innovation would propose that determined imagination and perseverance are the core for creating new ideas. Innovation requires an openness to break from traditional knowledge and persist in the face of failure,” Morris said.
PNW’s 2019 fall graduating class consisted of 1,225 candidates, including the conferring of three doctoral degrees, 253 master’s degrees and 969 baccalaureate degrees. Some 699 degree honorees participated in the three commencement ceremonies.
The graduations also included presentations of a Chancellor Medallions to the graduating senior in each of the university’s five academic colleges with the highest grade point average.
Recipients were:
• College of Business: Eileen Patterson of Schneider; Freddy Ulloa of Calumet City, Illinois
• College of Engineering and Sciences: Gabrielle Potrawska of Steger, Illinois
• College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences: Elizabeth Clements of La Porte
• College of Nursing: Rebecca Galloway of La Porte; Susanne Kinsella of Munster; and Ashley Schaller of Frankfort, Illinois
• College of Technology: Daniel Mauger of Lansing, Illinois
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.