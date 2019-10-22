DECORATORS WANTED AT MANSION

Non-profit groups are invited to compete for a cash prize by helping decorate the historic Barker Mansion this Christmas before it opens its doors for holiday tours and events. “Christmas at the mansion really highlights two of our founding goals: to be a social center of the city, and to channel the Barker family legacy of charity,” said interim director Jessica Rosier. “Involving non-profit groups really embodies those goals.” As visitors tour throughout December, they vote for the most festive room and the winning non-profit receives a cash prize to further its mission. Rooms still available for decorating include the Library, Morning Room, Brides’ Room, and Ballroom. Decorations are provided; groups must bring is a team of at least four and decorating takes place the last half of November. Interested groups can contact Anthony Holt at aholt@emichigancity.com or (219) 873-1520. 

 Photo provided / Barker Mansion

