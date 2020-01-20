DECA team shines in competition

MICHIGAN CITY — It’s January, cold outside, and inside Marquette Catholics High School’s Scholl Student Center, a team is fine-tuning its preparation for a state competition in Indianapolis.
But no, it’s not the Lady Blazers basketball team.
Business teacher Colleen Meyer opened a maze of pathways for students when she chartered the Marquette chapter of Indiana Distributive Educational Clubs of America (DECA).
“I was looking for an opportunity for students to put to use the skills they were learning inside the classroom. Not only are they learning business, but how to clearly communicate, think on their feet, and conduct themselves in a professional manner,” Meyer said.
The i’s were dotted and t’s crossed just days before district competition, making last Saturday’s meet at Valparaiso a “true baptism by fire,” she said.
It was a success, too, as of the five MQTT-U students who represented Marquette at the competition, four qualified for the state competition.
Competitors underwent a 100-question test in the content area of their choice. The written test was followed by a role-play exercise that put students’ preparation and knowledge on full display, Meyer said.
Junior Aidan Bartnicki was first place in the accounting portion; juniors Adam Burroughs and Abigail Ryan took third as an entrepreneurship team; and sophomore Yasmir Young scored fifth place in entrepreneurship. Sophomore Ava Zientarski also placed seventh in hotel lodging and management.
Considering the majority of Marquette’s competition in the 200-student field had been preparing for this tournament since September, the results are that much more impressive, Meyer said.
“Saturday’s achievements are one of the first tangible benchmarks of success for MQTT-U, Marquette’s early-college program. Bartnicki, Burroughs and Ryan are part of the inaugural class, while Young and Zientarski represent the second.
“I’m incredibly proud of the students who participated and placed in the DECA competition,” academic advisor MQTT-U learning coach Tracy Wagner said.
“I believe the outcome speaks to the depth of our business curriculum, the professionalism and experience of our faculty, and the ambition of these students to compete in such a challenging event”
Within that business curriculum, the five Marquette DECA representatives have completed or are enrolled in financial accounting, macroeconomics, microeconomics, managerial accounting, integrated Microsoft applications, microcomputers, principles of management, and introduction to business, Wagner said.
“And that’s in addition to their more traditional English, mathematics, science, and theology courses.”
In addition to Meyer, former Vienna Beef chief financial officer Bill Luegers comprises the Marquette business faculty.
Meyer, who is elated by her students’ success, knows there is still work to be done. The state competition, March 1-3 at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown, awaits Bartnicki, Burroughs, Ryan and Young.
“Whatever results come in Indy, this quintet has laid a foundation rife for future Marquette business students,” Meyer said.
“DECA is a great program. It gives kids so many important skills.”
