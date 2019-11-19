DCS knows how to have fun

MICHIGAN CITY — A trip to the state Department of Child Services isn’t always something people look forward to, but agency employees wanted to make Halloween an exception to that rule.
On Nov. 1, employees of the Michigan City DCS office teamed up with other child welfare and law enforcement agencies from across the area for an inaugural trunk or treat event to provide safe fun – and lots of treats – for local children.
“The trunk or treat event was something that DCS and several community agencies, including community partners, schools, Medicaid, the food stamp office, etc., put on for the community kids,” said Kayla Browning, DCS Family Case Manager Supervisor.
“I think it’s a great collaboration of the community agencies,” she said, and plans are to keep it going. “It was the first one, and we plan to do it annually,” she said.
The idea originated from a similar program conducted by a past employer.
“It was originally my idea because it’s something we used to do when I worked in another county,” Browning said. “We were able to partner with Geminus Corporation, which helped provide a lot of stuff for us to put on the event, which Kimberly Rager and I organized on DCS’ behalf.”
The event included trick or treating in the office parking lot, along with face painting, food, hot cider and hot chocolate, music from a DJ, and dancing, Browning said.
“We also had a costume contest with six prizes – two first place prizes (boy and girl) of a bicycle and helmet; two second place prizes of a scooter and helmet; and two third place prizes of gift baskets,” she said.
Among the organizations taking part were the Bowen Center, La Porte County CASA, La Porte County Courts, CHOICES, Dunebrook, Family Focus, La Porte County Division of Family Resources (FSSA), Head Start, Indiana Black Expo, Keys Counseling, La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan City Police, Westville Police, Michigan City Area Schools, and North Shore Health Center.
Also taking part were My First Tooth Oral Coalition (through Northshore), the NOVA program, La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake and his wife, Mary Lake; and the Swanson Center, Browning said. DCS Licensing also used the evening as a foster parent recruitment event.
“We had donations of popcorn from AMC, popcorn bags from Ace Hardware, and condiments and cups from McDonalds,” she said.
Browning called the initial event a big success, and said the agency’s employees are “already looking forward to doing it again.”
—From staff reports
