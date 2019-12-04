For the 78th year, The La Porte County Herald-Argus will continue its tradition of publishing Bible verses during the Christmas season beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Bible passages are taken from the Good News Bible, Today's English Version.
Proverbs 22:1-9
Instructions to Live By
If you have to choose between a good reputation and great wealth, choose a good reputation.
The rich and the poor have this in common: the Lord made them both.
Sensible people will see trouble coming and avoid it, but an unthinking person will walk right into it and regret it later.
Have reverence for the Lord, be humble, and you will get riches, honor, and a long life.
If you love your life, stay away from the traps that catch the wicked along the way.
Teach a child how he should live, and he will remember it all his life.
Poor people are the rich man’s slaves. Borrow money and you are the lender's slave.
If you plant the seeds of injustice, disaster will spring up, and your oppression of others will end.
Be generous and share your food with the poor. You will be blessed for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.