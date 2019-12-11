For the 78th year, The La Porte County Herald-Argus will continue its tradition of publishing Bible verses during the Christmas season beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Bible passages are taken from the Good News Bible, Today's English Version.
1 John 4:7-12
God is Love
Dear friends, let us love one another, because love comes from God. Whoever loves is a child of God and knows God.
Whoever does not love does not know God, for God is love.
And God showed his love for us by sending his only Son into the world, so that we might have life through him.
This is what love is: it is not that we have loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the means by which our sins are forgiven.
Dear friends, if this is how God loved us, then we should love one another.
No one has ever seen God, but if we love one another, God lives in union with us, and his love is made perfect in us.
