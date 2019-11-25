For the 78th year, The La Porte County Herald-Argus will continue its tradition of publishing Bible verses during the Christmas season beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Bible passages are taken from the Good News Bible, Today's English Version.
Psalm 100
Hymn of Praise
Sing to the Lord, all the world!
Worship the Lord with joy; come before him with happy songs!
Acknowledge that the Lord is God. He made us, and we belong to him; we are his people, we are his flock.
Enter the Temple gates with thanksgiving; go into its courts with praise. Give thanks to him and praise him.
The Lord is good; his love is eternal and his faithfulness lasts forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.