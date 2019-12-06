For the 78th year, The La Porte County Herald-Argus will continue its tradition of publishing Bible verses during the Christmas season beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Bible passages are taken from the Good News Bible, Today's English Version.
Philippians 4: 4-9
Prayerful Instructions
May you always be joyful in your union with the Lord. I say it again: rejoice!
Show a gentle attitude toward everyone. The Lord is coming soon.
Don't worry about anything, but in all your prayers ask God for what you need, always asking him with a thankful heart.
And God's peace, which is far beyond human understanding, will keep your hearts and minds safe in union with Christ Jesus.
In conclusion, my friends, fill your minds with those things that are good and that deserve praise: things that are true, noble, right, pure, lovely, and honorable.
Put into practice what you learned and received from me, both from my words and from my actions. And the God who gives us peace will be with you.
