For the 78th year, The La Porte County Herald-Argus will continue its tradition of publishing Bible verses during the Christmas season beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Bible passages are taken from the Good News Bible, Today's English Version.
Luke 2:1-7
Birth of Jesus
At that time Emperor Augustus ordered a census to be taken throughout the Roman Empire.
When this first census took place, Quirinius was the governor of Syria.
Everyone, then, went to register himself, each to his own hometown.
Joseph went from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to the town of Bethlehem in Judea, the birthplace of King David. Joseph went there because he was a descendant of David.
He went to register with Mary, who was promised in marriage to him. She was pregnant,
and while they were in Bethlehem, the time came for her to have her baby.
She gave birth to her first son, wrapped him in cloths and laid him in a manger - there was no room for them to stay in the inn.
