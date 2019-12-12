For the 78th year, The La Porte County Herald-Argus will continue its tradition of publishing Bible verses during the Christmas season beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Bible passages are taken from the Good News Bible, Today's English Version.
Luke 11: 1-13
Teaching on Prayer
One day Jesus was praying in a certain place. When he had finished, one of his disciples said to him, "Lord, teach us to pray, just as John taught his disciples."
Jesus said to them, "When you pray, say this: "Father: May your holy name be honored; may your Kingdom come.
Give us day by day the food we need.
Forgive us our sins, for we forgive everyone who does us wrong. And do not bring us to hard testing.'"
And Jesus said to his disciples, "Suppose one of you should go to a friend's house at midnight and say, "Friend, let me borrow three loaves of bread.
A friend of mine who is on a trip has just come to my house, and I don't have any food for him!'
And suppose your friend should answer from inside, "Don't bother me! The door is already locked, and my children and I are in bed. I can't get up and give you anything.'
Well, what then? I tell you that even if he will not get up and give you the bread because you are his friend, yet he will get up and give you everything you need because you are not ashamed to keep on asking.
And so I say to you: Ask, and you will receive; seek, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you.
For everyone who asks will receive, and he who seeks will find, and the door will be opened to anyone who knocks.
Would any of you who are fathers give your son a snake when he asks for fish?
Or would you give him a scorpion when he asks for an egg?
As bad as you are, you know how to give good things to your children. How much more, then, will the Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him!"
