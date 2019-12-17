For the 78th year, The La Porte County Herald-Argus will continue its tradition of publishing Bible verses during the Christmas season beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Bible passages are taken from the Good News Bible, Today's English Version.
Luke 1:26-33
Mary Told of Jesus’ Birth
In the sixth month of Elizabeth's pregnancy God sent the angel Gabriel to a town in Galilee named Nazareth.
He had a message for a girl promised in marriage to a man named Joseph, who was a descendant of King David. The girl’s name was Mary.
The angel came to her and said, "Peace be with you! The Lord is with you and has greatly blessed you!"
Mary was deeply troubled by the angel's message, and she wondered what his words meant.
The angel said to her, "Don't be afraid, Mary; God has been gracious to you.
You will become pregnant and give birth to a son, and you will name him Jesus.
He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High God. The Lord God will make him a king, as his ancestor David was,
and he will be the king of the descendants of Jacob forever; his kingdom will never end!"
