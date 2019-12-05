For the 78th year, The La Porte County Herald-Argus will continue its tradition of publishing Bible verses during the Christmas season beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Bible passages are taken from the Good News Bible, Today's English Version.
Ecclesiastes 3: 1-15
Time for Everything
Everything that happens in this world happens at the time God chooses.
He sets the time for birth and the time for death, the time for planting and the time for pulling up,
the time for killing and the time for healing, the time for tearing down and the time for building.
He sets the time for sorrow and the time for joy, the time for mourning and the time for dancing,
the time for making love and the time for not making love, the time for kissing and the time for not kissing.
He sets the time for finding and the time for losing, the time for saving and the time for throwing away,
the time for tearing and the time for mending, the time for silence and the time for talk.
He sets the time for love and the time for hate, the time for war and the time for peace.
What do we gain from all our work?
I know the heavy burdens that God has laid on us.
He has set the right time for everything. He has given us a desire to know the future, but never gives us the satisfaction of fully understanding what he does.
So I realized that all we can do is be happy and do the best we can while we are still alive.
All of us should eat and drink and enjoy what we have worked for. It is God's gift.
I know that everything God does will last forever. You can't add anything to it or take anything away from it. And one thing God does is to make us have reverence for him.
Whatever happens or can happen has already happened before. God makes the same thing happen again and again.
