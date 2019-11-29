For the 78th year, The La Porte County Herald-Argus will continue its tradition of publishing Bible verses during the Christmas season beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Bible passages are taken from the Good News Bible, Today's English Version.
Isaiah 40:25-31
Words of Hope
To whom can the holy God be compared? Is there anyone else like him?
Look up at the sky! Who created the stars you see? The one who leads them out like an army, he knows how many there are and calls each one by name! His power is so great — not one of them is ever missing!
Israel, why then do you complain that the Lord doesn't know your troubles or care if you suffer injustice?
Don't you know? Haven't you heard? The Lord is the everlasting God; he created all the world. He never grows tired or weary. No one understands his thoughts.
He strengthens those who are weak and tired.
Even those who are young grow weak; young men can fall exhausted.
But those who trust in the Lord for help will find their strength renewed. They will rise on wings like eagles; they will run and not get weary; they will walk and not grow weak.
