For the 78th year, The La Porte County Herald-Argus will continue its tradition of publishing Bible verses during the Christmas season beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 24. Bible passages are taken from the Good News Bible, Today's English Version.
Matthew 2:1-12
Wisemen
Jesus was born in the town of Bethlehem in Judea, during the time when Herod was king. Soon afterward, some men who studied the stars came from the East to Jerusalem
and asked, "Where is the baby born to be the king of the Jews? We saw his star when it came up in the east, and we have come to worship him."
When King Herod heard about this, he was very upset, and so was everyone else in Jerusalem.
He called together all the chief priests and the teachers of the Law and asked them, "Where will the Messiah be born?"
"In the town of Bethlehem in Judea," they answered. "For this is what the prophet wrote:
"Bethlehem in the land of Judah, you are by no means the least of the leading cities of Judah; for from you will come a leader who will guide my people Israel.' "
So Herod called the visitors from the East to a secret meeting and found out from them the exact time the star had appeared.
Then he sent them to Bethlehem with these instructions: "Go and make a careful search for the child; and when you find him, let me know, so that I too may go and worship him."
And so they left, and on their way they saw the same star they had seen in the East. When they saw it, how happy they were, what joy was theirs! It went ahead of them until it stopped over the place where the child was.
They went into the house, and when they saw the child with his mother Mary, they knelt down and worshiped him. They brought out their gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh, and presented them to him.
Then they returned to their country by another road, since God had warned them in a dream not to go back to Herod.
Happy Birthday Baby Jesus
